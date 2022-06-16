Several celebrities are coming to Pembrokeshire as part of an ‘Up Close and Personal’ series.

Boulevard Showbar in Milford Haven will be hosting the series from July to November, with more dates and names to be announced.

The series gives exclusive access to a whole range of familiar faces from the world of entertainment, politics, and sport.

Promotional poster for Up Close And Personal

The list of confirmed dates are:

Rustie Lee – Friday, July 22

Sonia – Saturday, August 6

Joe McElderry – Saturday, September 3

John Partridge – Saturday, September 10

Shane Williams – Saturday, October 22

Ann Widdecombe – Saturday, November 12

A spokesperson from Boulevard Showbar said: “These evenings will be very special, with only a limited number of tickets, giving the audience a chance to really get ‘Up Close and Personal’ and find out life stories, secrets and even ask that burning question you have always wanted to ask.

“As well as this unique opportunity, there will also be a handful of VIP tickets that will offer the chance for a pre-show meet and greet and photograph, as well as a front row seat.”

For more information, and to book tickets visit www.boulevardshowbar.com

