The organisers of a live music night in support of Pembrokeshire Mind and other charities have cut the price of the event tickets.

The Viva La Diva evening is being staged by Narberth and Whitland Rotary and Narberth Rugby Club at the Otters' Lewis Lloyd ground on June 26.

“Due to the cost-of-living crisis, we are aware that times are difficult for everyone, but we are keen that everyone can have a night out in these difficult times," said Rotarian and rugby club member, Ken Morgan.

“We are delighted to say that, due to the large capacity at Narberth Rugby Club, we have reduced the price of all tickets to just £15 each, a 25 per cent saving of £5 per ticket to allow everyone to save some money, have some fun and enjoy what is going to be a fantastic night out."

The sounds of Amy Winehouse, Shania Twain and Annie Lennox will feature in the charity concert.

The £15 price will apply to all ticket sales in advance of the event day, when tickets will revert to the normal price of £20 each on the gate.

The evening follows on from the success of last year’s Sunday Night Fever event, and will star Viva La Diva - featuring three of the UK’s top tribute acts to Amy Winehouse, Annie Lennox and Shania Twain - all supported by a live band.

Also taking to the stage will be one of Pembrokeshire's top bands, Sorted, and the evening will be compered by local DJ Steve Briers who is providing his services free of charge, as well as helping with the organisation.

Ken added: "We are really proud to be putting on such a great show, with music from 6pm until 11pm, which is sure to have everyone on their feet, although we do also have a 500 seat grandstand available, with a great view of the stage."

The organisers have also thanked their sponsors - main sponsors Molson Coors beverage company, along with support sponsors, Puffin Produce, HMBS Building Services, Young Bros Civil Engineering, Merry Bros construction company, Andrew Rees Butchers, Gravells Kia Narberth and Revelation Clothing of Narberth.

The event is in aid of Pembrokeshire Mind and other charity funds of Narberth and Whitland Rotary for the year ahead, with the proceeds being split equally.

During the evening, the rugby club bar will be open and hot food will be available, with a barbecue by Andrew Rees butchers and other options.

Ticketd can be bought online on the Rotary website, www.nwrotary.co.uk, at Narberth Rugby Club clubhouse and also for cash only at Dales Music, Tenby; Rock ‘n Rolla Boutique, Narberth; Milford Haven Travel, Milford Haven, (open Mon, Wed and Fri); James Music, Nott Square, Carmarthen and Tenby Stores and Post Office (opposite the Five Arches).

The club is also pleased to offer a free ticket for carers for those with accessibility needs and enquires can be made to Rotarian john Hughes on 01834 842552.

Pictured at the launch of Viva La Diva this week at Narberth RFC are, from the left: back - Rotarian Ken Morgan, Claire Thompson, account manager, Molson Coors; Rotarian John Hughes, event organiser; Tracey Price, CEO, Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire Mind; Rotarian Phil Thompson and front - John Llewellyn, Narberth RFC treasurer;