The Welsh Government has launched a fuel voucher scheme aimed at providing crisis help to those households that have to pay in advance for their energy and are unable to do so.

Households struggling with the cost of energy are not limited to electricity and mains gas domestic energy bills.

In Wales, approximately one in ten households are reliant on heating oil, or liquid gas for their domestic space and water heating, increasing to 28 per cent in rural areas.

These households also have to pre-pay for their fuel. Many have reported the cost of heating oil has more than doubled over the past two months and there are reports of suppliers refusing to provide quotes for oil deliveries, setting the price on the day of delivery.

Households on prepayment meters have been particularly affected. Those reliant on pre-payment meters pay a more expensive tariff compared to standard credit meters.

In some cases, standing charges which doubled in April continue to accrue when householders self-disconnect because they are living in fear of the cost of energy.

Llywydd of the Senedd, Elin Jones MS, said: “This scheme will provide top up vouchers for customers on prepayment meters and will see the launch of a new crisis service for households which are off the gas grid, and are unable to afford to buy gas bottles or fill their oil tank, log store or coal bunker.

“In Ceredigion, most households aren’t connected to mains gas and when ordering heating oil, you have to pay the whole balance in advance of delivery, which is out of reach for many families with current prices.

“If you’re having difficulty paying your heating bills, you can get in touch with the Citizens Advice Bureau locally, or through the Advice Link Cymru service, who’ll be able to discuss your options with you.”