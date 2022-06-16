A new wildlife attraction has been given the green light in south Pembrokeshire.

Two former agricultural barns in Great Wedlock, Gumfreston, will soon be used as part of a deer attraction park with space for education and event use and a former garage will be turned into a veterinary building.

Great Wedlock farm, of around 176 acres, is home to around 140 Red and Fallow deer, and a planning report states this could rise to more than 200 within the next 12 months.

The veterinary practice will cater for wildlife, large animals and marine animals, including seals, which often have to travel to sites in England if found injured on the Pembrokeshire coast, the committee heard.

A new access to the B4318 will be created and the application is considered to be a farm diversification proposal.

The work as a deer farm will continue but the change of use will allow for members of the public to visit the site to learn about the farming operations and view the deer in a dedicated area.

A report to committee states that there would be a secure indoor feeding, viewing and demonstration area with an open seating and activity area with a kitchen and toilet facilities.

The second barn would be used as a demonstration area and the converted veterinary building will include a pharmacy/reception, consulting room and large animal treatment room.

The committee welcomed the addition to the leisure offer in the area and granted delegated approval, subject to no objections being raised by Natural Resources Wales and planning conditions.