A planning application has been submitted to Pembrokeshire County Council to build new homes on land in Milford Haven.
According to the plans, submitted by M&B Properties Black Bridge, it would see two dwellings built on vacant land at Castle Hall Road in Black Bridge.
Should the application be approved, both houses would include patios and a garage, as well as ample parking space for several cars on each drive.
Vehicle and pedestrian access would be altered in the area if the construction of the two houses were to go ahead.
Consultations have been sent with regards the application, as the applicants await approval from the county council.
