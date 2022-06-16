The council’s plan for a dedicated centre for physical rehabilitation and sheltered accommodation in Haverfordwest has been approved.

Full planning for a replacement centre and 25 sheltered appartments for older people on the former Haverfordia House site, Winch Lane, was unanimously backed by planning committee on Tuesday (June 14).

The scheme will include 12 en-suite intermediate care/reablement beds and associated facilities as well as the apartments for over 55s, and one staff apartment, with associated communal facilities including garden area and parking.

Haverfordia House was demolished last year and the new facility will also take over a section to the Rifleman’s Field car park, reducing the number of spaces from 140 to 67 – 24 for the development and the remaining 43 for public use.

Access will be from Hammond Avenue, and the access from Winch Lane will remain for emergencies and servicing use only, with a new footpath connecting with Rifleman’s Lane will be implemented.

The building will range from one to three stories and three of the wings open into a central courtyard.

Welsh Government funding was being sought for the development via the Integrated Care Fund with the aim of building 12 reablement beds to prevent hospital admittance or improve discharge.

A Pembrokeshire County Council planning report notes that “it is considered that no harm of any significance will arise as a consequence of the partial redevelopment of the Rifleman’s Field public car park and the consequent reduction in public car parking space” and the demand for such accommodation out weighs the loss of an employment site.

It has previously been stated that contractors are expected to be onsite by autumn 2022 for completion by the end of 2023.