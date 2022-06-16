Police officers in Pembrokeshire have been clamping down on anti-social behaviour involving vehicles in the early hours.
Officers in Haverfordwest issued two Section 59 warnings to two drivers in the early hours of Wednesday, June 15, in the High Street area of the town.
Section 59 warnings of the Police Reform Act 2002 refers to vehicles being used in a manner which causes alarm, distress or annoyance.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: “Complaints had been received from members of the public, that the vehicles were being driven at speed and in an anti-social manner.”
Over the weekend, the policing unit arrested four people, including a woman for failing to provide a roadside breath test.
Officers also arrested two men people for drug driving overnight between Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11 - one which tested positive for cannabis and the other for cocaine.
The unit's only other arrest was of a man in Pennar who was found in possession of ketamine during a stop check.
