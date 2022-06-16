The Caldey Classic motorcycle run, organised by Huw and Mary Adams, started from Tenby Harbour on Saturday June 11, by kind permission of the harbourmaster Chris Salisbury.
The event is now in its third year and is going from strength to strength.
Motorcyclists travelled from Bridgend in the east to Aberaeron in the west and the bikes ranged from a 1925 BSA to the modern motorcycles of the event marshals.
The 60 bikes entered in the event were flagged off by Charles Dale of Coronation Street, Casualty and Pembrokeshire Murders acting fame.
He caused quite a stir on the harbour with event participants and spectators with his modern electric motorcycle.
Charles was welcomed by Huw and Mary, who congratulated him on his appointment to Tenby Town Council and they said how delighted they were to have him attend the event.
The route left Tenby via Manorbier and the coastal road past the Dak onto Hodgeston to Pembroke via Lamphey and then on to Angle Bay for a coffee stop.
Marshals reported that everyone was enjoying the view so much they didn’t want to leave.
But they then set off via Freshwater West towards Carew, Crosshands, through Canaston Woods to Blackpool Mill. After crossing the main road to Llawhaden they took the lovely turning over the bridge at Llawhaden Church. They then headed to Clynderwen, Llanfallteg, Henllan Amgoed to Whitland.
In Whitland they took the Tavernspite Road turned left through Ciffig and then to Llanddowror to the Old Mill Café for lunch. Matt and Kim provided hospitality and refreshments.
After lunch, riders took the scenic route via Marros, Amroth, Wisemans Bridge and Saunderfoot returning to Tenby at approximately 4pm with the town looking at its best with the tide in and the sun shining.
Mary Adams said: "It was fantastic to see tourists enjoying the spectacle of such a range of classic and vintage motorcycles. Some tourists said it took them back to their youth, seeing bikes they had owned back in the day.
"Special thank yous to our fantastic team of volunteers who helped Huw and I organise the event, including our son and daughter, James and Hayley.
"Special mentions to Nigel Hodson from Peter Francis Auctioneers who sponsored the rider numbers and Ken Morgan of Ken Morgan Architects who sponsored the photocopying of the routes."
Ken Roberts, membership secretary of the Pembrokeshire Vintage and Classic Motorcycle Club said: "Thanks to Huw Mary and family for organising another successful Caldey Classic.”
The event comes under the umbrella of the Pembrokeshire Motorcycle Club, under the auspices of the British Motorcycling Federation (BMF).
