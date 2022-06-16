The Caldey Classic motorcycle run, organised by Huw and Mary Adams, started from Tenby Harbour on Saturday June 11, by kind permission of the harbourmaster Chris Salisbury.

The event is now in its third year and is going from strength to strength.

Motorcyclists travelled from Bridgend in the east to Aberaeron in the west and the bikes ranged from a 1925 BSA to the modern motorcycles of the event marshals.

The 60 bikes entered in the event were flagged off by Charles Dale of Coronation Street, Casualty and Pembrokeshire Murders acting fame.

Organiser Huw Adams with Charles Dale, waving off the two oldest bikes at the event. Picture: Powerpix Photography

He caused quite a stir on the harbour with event participants and spectators with his modern electric motorcycle.

Charles was welcomed by Huw and Mary, who congratulated him on his appointment to Tenby Town Council and they said how delighted they were to have him attend the event.

There was a great turn-out of members of the Pembrokeshire Vintage and Classic Motorcycle Club for the event. Picture: Powerpix Photography

The route left Tenby via Manorbier and the coastal road past the Dak onto Hodgeston to Pembroke via Lamphey and then on to Angle Bay for a coffee stop.

Marshals reported that everyone was enjoying the view so much they didn’t want to leave.

RNLI Tenby mechanic Will Horton who rebuilt his bike through the night before completing it at 4.30am on Saturday morning. Picture: Powerpix Photography

But they then set off via Freshwater West towards Carew, Crosshands, through Canaston Woods to Blackpool Mill. After crossing the main road to Llawhaden they took the lovely turning over the bridge at Llawhaden Church. They then headed to Clynderwen, Llanfallteg, Henllan Amgoed to Whitland.

Tenby's assistant harbourmaster, Jack Oliver, on his classic Yamaha. Picture: Powerpix Photography

In Whitland they took the Tavernspite Road turned left through Ciffig and then to Llanddowror to the Old Mill Café for lunch. Matt and Kim provided hospitality and refreshments.

After lunch, riders took the scenic route via Marros, Amroth, Wisemans Bridge and Saunderfoot returning to Tenby at approximately 4pm with the town looking at its best with the tide in and the sun shining.

The oldest bike on the run was the 1925 BSA ridden by Allan Booth of Swansea. Picture: Powerpix Photography

Mary Adams said: "It was fantastic to see tourists enjoying the spectacle of such a range of classic and vintage motorcycles. Some tourists said it took them back to their youth, seeing bikes they had owned back in the day.

Chairman of the Pembrokeshire Vintage and Classic Motorcycle Club, Dai Garland. on his 1926 Matchless. Picture: Powerpix Photography

"Special thank yous to our fantastic team of volunteers who helped Huw and I organise the event, including our son and daughter, James and Hayley.

"Special mentions to Nigel Hodson from Peter Francis Auctioneers who sponsored the rider numbers and Ken Morgan of Ken Morgan Architects who sponsored the photocopying of the routes."

Ken Roberts, membership secretary of the Pembrokeshire Vintage and Classic Motorcycle Club said: "Thanks to Huw Mary and family for organising another successful Caldey Classic.”

The event comes under the umbrella of the Pembrokeshire Motorcycle Club, under the auspices of the British Motorcycling Federation (BMF).