FOUR people have been in court recently for speeding in St Dogmaels.

Despite the 20mph restriction in the village being implemented for almost a year, drivers continue to break the limit and are fined.

Leigh Kenneth Bevan, 36, of Priory Street, Cardigan, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on May 27.

He was caught on February 4 doing 40mph on B4546 St Dogmaels Road, where the limit is 20mph. He was fined £384 and given six points on his licence. He also had to pay £38 surcharge and £90 costs.

Thomas James Mason, 62, of Maenygroes, Newquay, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on June 6.

He was caught on December 2 doing 38mph on the B4546 St Dogmaels Road, where the limit is 30mph. He was fined £40 and given three points on his licence. He also had to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

Jemma Faye Baldwin, 29, of Emlyn Terrace, Heol-y-Felin, Goodwick, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on May 27.

She was caught on January 17 doing 36mph on B4546 St Dogmaels Road, St Dogmaels, where the limit is 20mph. She was fined £80 and given five points on her licence. She also had to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

Alan Peter Cooper, 82, of Ffordd y Cwm, St Dogmaels, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on June 6.

He was caught on November 29 doing 26mph on B4546 St Dogmaels Road, where the limit is 20mph. He was fined £66 and given three points on his licence. He also had to pay £34 surcharge.