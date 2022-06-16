Dozens of pairs of footwear from the shop of legendary Tenby shoe repairer Dai the Boot could finally be re-united with their owners next week.

Renowned for his humour, craftsmanship and a variety of cheerful excuses when shoes left for repair were not ready for collection, Dai - whose full name was David Thomas - died last month at the age of 84.

Described as 'a hell of a boy' by town mayor, Sam Skyrme-Blackhall, Dai worked from his chaotic little shop in Tenby Market.

His skill as a traditional cobbler was undoubted, but whether the repair would be completed that day, that week or the next month (or year) was never guaranteed.

But that was just how ‘Boot’ worked and his customers loved him all the more for it.

Now his sons, Paul and Neil Thomas, are facing the sad task of emptying the shop, where piles of footwear, bagged up and bearing the owner's name, have stood since before the pandemic.

They are now hoping that the rightful owners of the shoes, boots and sandals will make their last visit to the shop to claim their goods.

The shop will be open this Saturday, June 18, and also next Monday and Tuesday mornings

Posting on Facebook, the brothers said: "The plan is to repatriate any shoes, repaired or not, back to anyone who would like to come and collect them.

"Some are in bags ready for collection and repaired, other items may be waiting or have been waiting for some time to be repaired but have unfortunately not been."

They also thanked "the good people of Tenby and Pembrokeshire for their support and best wishes over the last few weeks, during what’s been a difficult time.

"It will be a really emotional time closing the shop up, as it’s been there for so many years and a feature of Tenby."

Friends and customers have sent many messages of support in response.

"It will be tough for you guys, but take comfort for the happy memories," said one.

Another remembered Dai as an 'amazing craftsman, he could fix anything' while another joked: "Would love to see if my boots are still there, left with him 14 years ago!"