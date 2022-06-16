Residents have been left upset and annoyed after a picnic bench in a community garden, set up by a 93-year-old woman in memory of her son, has been smashed up by vandals.

The community garden near Wern Road in Goodwick was set up during lockdown and with contributions from, and the enthusiasm of, locals has expanded to include bird feeders, bird houses, planting and a picnic bench.

It began when 93-year-old Val Coleman cleared away the nettles and placed a bench in memory of her son.

It also had a wishing tree during lockdown- now a happiness tree, where people can draw or write, and attach their creations.

This week Jo Moss, who had repaired and refurbished the picnic bench, was alerted to the fact that it had been damaged by vandals who have ripped off one of the wooden table planks, making it much more difficult for people to enjoy.

It is believed the bench was damaged overnight into Wednesday, June 15

The bench was donated by Hill Fort Camping, and Jo, with the help of a neighbour, replaced the legs and painted it using leftover paint.

The bench was supposed to be a spot for people to enjoy the sun and watch the birds and was a community example of what could be achieved by recycling and reusing.

This is not the first time that the bench has been targeted by vandals. In late April the picnic bench was pushed down an embankment.

Undaunted Jo managed to recover it back to its rightful position to be enjoyed by all. This latest incident has left her feeling upset and frustrated.

“I feel annoyed by what’s happened,” said Jo. “I thought it was a pretty bench and hoped that other people would go and sit there and picnic. I put a lot of effort into it.

“You can feel really stressed and then go and sit on the bench and listen to the birds singing and smell the flowers, listen to the rustle of the trees and say hello to people passing by.”

Jo is asking members of the public to keep an eye out for anti-social behaviour around the garden site and to report anything suspicious to the police.

Anybody with any information about the damage can contact Jo by messaging Johanne Moss on Facebook.