The Vamps have announced today (June 16) that they will be heading on tour to celebrate their 10-year anniversary.

The boy band will celebrate the occasion with The Greatest Hits Tour and will travelling across the UK and Ireland this winter.

The tour will kick off in Manchester in November and will see the 'Can We Dance' singers travel to 11 different cities before ending in Birmingham.

Plus, the group has shared that a special anniversary fanzine compiled by the fans and the band is set to be released on October 14.

Our Greatest Hits Arena tour kicks off in the UK & Ireland this November, we cannot wait to see you all and to celebrate the last 10 years together. Tickets go on sale 1st July, see you on the road 🎂 #10yearsofthevamps https://t.co/ixYP9FOrMb pic.twitter.com/raEvwrkID9 — The Vamps (@TheVampsband) June 16, 2022

From posting videos in 2012 on YouTube to heading out on multiple arena tours and number one albums, the group have achieved a lot.

With 6 billion streams, two billion views, five albums with two at number one and playing to over 2 million people live.

Plus, they've sung besides some of the biggest names in the music industry including, Shawn Mendes, Demi Lovato, Bruno Mars, Sigala, and many more.

Speaking of the new tour, The Vamps said: "The past 10 years have been an incredible journey but what makes it even more special is that it has felt like a shared one between us and our fans."

Adding: "This last year has been one of reflection for us and as four best friends who’ve had the chance to live out our dreams we now can’t wait to celebrate these memories with you all.”

How to get tickets to The Vamps Greatest Hits Tour:

If you fancy having a night of non stop singing and dancing then you can get tickets soon.

With tickets going on sale on Friday, July 1 via Ticketmaster.

The Vamps Greatest Hits Tour Dates: