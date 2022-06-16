THE Pembrokeshire Coast National Park turns 70 this year and to celebrate the National Park Authority are launching an online gallery, but need the public’s help.
The authority is aiming to create an online photo gallery to show how the area has changed since it was designated a national park in 1952.
Tegryn Jones, chief executive of the National Park Authority, said: “Many of us will have fond memories of time spent on the Pembrokeshire Coast, from childhood visits to the beach to photos of people working in the area.
“While we’re hoping to receive plenty of images from the early years after the national park was designated, people are free to submit any images from any year, from stunning landscapes to those that show how locations have changed over time, including the impact of climate change.”
Along with being used in the online gallery, the images will be used to teach people about the national park at events around the county.
Everyone who submits an image will be entered into a draw to win prizes including Columbia daypacks and beanie hats to retro railway posters.
Entries close at midnight on Friday, September 30 and winners will be announced in October.
To upload your photos and see all terms and conditions, visit www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales/70photos.
