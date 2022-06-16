Dyfed-Powys Police officers attended a three-vehicle crash in Haverfordwest on the afternoon of Wednesday, June 15.

Police officers were called shortly before 3.30pm, after the three vehicles collided on the A40 Fishguard Road.

Officers helped clear the scene for approximately ten minutes while the lane was blocked, before the vehicles were removed from the road.

The police have said that no injuries were reported, and there was no need for ambulances or paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance service.

A spokesperson from Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Police attended a three-vehicle road traffic collision which occurred on Fishguard Road, Haverfordwest at about 3.25pm on Wednesday 15th June 2022.

“No injuries reported. The vehicles were moved and the lane was clear by 3.35pm.”