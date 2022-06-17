A MUSIC festival will be taking place in north Pembrokeshire next weekend.

Nantwen, near Newport, will be hosting a festival of string chamber music between Friday, June 24 and Sunday, June 26.

The concerts will take place on Friday evening, Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning and will feature musicians including Aleksei Kiseliov, a solo cellist from the Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra.

London Mozart Players’ co-leader Sijie Chen and BBC Philharmonic’s principal second violin, Lisa Orbert, will also be joining Nantwen’s artistic director, Daniel Davies, to perform music by Brahms, Borodin and celebrated 20th Century Welsh composer Morfydd Owen.

There will also be performances from Patri Reinoso and Laura Sinnerton on viola from the BBC National Orchestra of Wales.

Daniel Davies, a Pembrokeshire cellist, said: “Our music courses have been going for many years and now after the interruption of the pandemic it is nice to finally offer a small festival to local audiences.

“Our hall allows the audience to sit up close to the performers and experience exceptional string playing by engaging performers in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere and we are thrilled to include music by Morfydd Owen in our programme.”

More information can be found at www.nantwen.co.uk, by phone 01239820768 or email info@nantwen.co.uk. Tickets start at £12.