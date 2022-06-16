The Met Office is urging Brits to take care this weekend ahead of a “dangerous” heatwave this weekend, and this is what to expect across Pembrokeshire.
The weather agency has issued the health alert warning to large parts of the UK with the hottest temperatures ever recorded since records began expected in the days ahead.
Parts of the country could reach temperatures hotter than Portugal, Jamaica and Cost Rica, experts have warned.
The current hottest day in June was recorded in Southampton in 1976 with temperatures this week expected to exceed the current record.
These are the temperatures to expect around Pembrokeshire this weekend:
Haverfordwest weather forecast
- Friday – high of 20 degrees, a very high pollen count and high UV
- Saturday – high of 15 degrees, a high pollen count and medium UV
- Sunday – high of 16 degrees, a high pollen count and medium UV
Tenby weather forecast
- Friday – high of 19 degrees, a very high pollen count and high UV
- Saturday – high of 15 degrees, a high pollen count and medium UV
- Sunday – high of 16 degrees, a high pollen count and medium UV
Saundersfoot weather forecast
- Friday – high of 20 degrees, a very high pollen count and high UV
- Saturday – high of 15 degrees, a high pollen count and medium UV
- Sunday – high of 16 degrees, a high pollen count and medium UV
