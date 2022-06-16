A documentary will be broadcast next week which looks at some of Pembrokeshire’s brightest young footballers as they aim to make a name for themselves in the professional game.

The S4C documentary looks inside the Swansea City Academy, which has produced internationals such as Joe Allen, Ben Davies and Joe Rodon.

This documentary, Bois yr Academi, will look at three talented youngsters at the Landore Academy complex, including one from Pembrokeshire and one from Ceredigion.

Dylan Pritchard from Tresaith and Haverfordwest’s Yori Griffith are focused in the documentary, as well as 15-year-old Iwan Morgan from Cardiff.

Dylan, 11, plays as a goalkeeper for the Under 12s side.

He said: "There’s a lot of pressure on the goalkeeper. One mistake and we could lose the game, so I need to be at the top of my game."

Yori, aged 15, is a winger for the Under 16s.

After spending time on the sidelines with injury, Yori faces an anxious wait to see if he will be kept on at the academy at the end of the year.

He said: "Having injuries makes me realise that’s why I need a Plan B. My Plan B is just to carry on working at school.

"I hope I can be a professional footballer, but if that doesn’t happen, I’ll have something else to fall back on.

"But losing one week of training can have a long term effect, because someone else could take my spot, so it could affect my chances of getting a scholarship. It’s not a competition, but everyone wants a scholarship at the end of the day."

The documentary will look at the players as well as their parents, who spend a great deal of time and money travelling to midweek training sessions and weekend matches across the UK.

Academy coaches are also featured, who aim to bring out the best, and ultimately decide at the end of each season which players will be kept on.

The documentary will be broadcast on S4C at 9pm on the evening of Tuesday, June 21.