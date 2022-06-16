A COURT order has been granted on a man alleged to have stalked three women.

Dyfed-Powys Police convinced magistrates that the alleged charges of stalking were serious enough that an interim protection order be placed on Simon Evans, 39, of Victoria Close Narberth.

He is alleged to have made unwanted social media contact with an ex-partner and attempted to gain access to her property. The relationship was said to have been over for two years.

Evans is also alleged to have stalked a stranger, visiting her place of work and asking her inappropriate questions while there.

It was noted that in both cases no further action was taken by police after their initial investigation.

In the final incident, Evans breached a restraining order after nine days of it being issued.

On February 2 the order was placed on Evans. He breached it by February 11.

Counsel for the police Adam Smith also claimed that Evans was a drug user, had mental health problems and was refusing to take his medication.

Mr Smith said Evans 'showed little respect for court orders' and that a stalking order would give police more clout in investigating and reacting to alleged incidences.

In mitigation, defence solicitor Tom Lloyd said the case for making the order was being made on the basis of contested facts.

Mr Lloyd said his client contested many of the allegations made in a 128-page report, including the alleged drug use and claims that Evans was not taking his medication.

On the breach of the restraining, Mr Lloyd his client was now subject to a suspended prison sentence which was 'more than enough' of a deterrant.

At Haverfordwest Magistrates Court, on June 16, presiding magistrates decided to grant the order until the case management hearing on September 7.

In the interim Evans is not to contact all three complainants in any way or approach them.

He is not to go within 100 metres of two homes in the Narberth area and not to go within 10 metres of two restaurants in the town.