Departing Haverfordwest County manager Nicky Hayen has thanked the club for its support as he leaves the Ogi Bridge Meadow Stadium after agreeing terms to become the head coach of Club Brugge’s U23s.

It was announced earlier this week that Hayen would take over the Belgian champions’ youth team, Club NXT, who play in the second tier of Belgian football.

“I want to say a massive thank you to everyone who is, or was involved during my time at Haverfordwest County AFC," said Hayen.

“I am not going to thank any one individual because I don’t want to forget anyone. Everyone has embraced me since day one, and contributed in one or another way to the pathway we created together.

“We created a more professional platform on and off the pitch, we all worked hard to create an environment where people wanted to be: players, coaches, fans, etc, and I see it especially as a compliment when this comes from other managers from this league.

“I truly hope that everyone continues what we started and created together, and that this will be at least the minimum standard for the future.

“Even if it was a short time, I really loved my time in and around the club, and it was a pleasure to work with all of you. Everyone worked so hard and that made this period exciting, intense and emotional.

“I see it as a compliment that people are gutted, understanding and proud at the same time, but it made me really sad that I had to inform you that I would leave the club – but also very proud and honoured to have this huge opportunity of working for Club Brugge.

“I genuinely wish and want to see that ‘you can have it all’, even when you suffer a disappointment, but I truly believe that you can convert this disappointment into a strength, because this club can do this.

“I will be this club’s number one supporter, and I will always remember my time in Haviewest!

“I don’t say goodbye, but see you one day! So, truly, thank you – diolch – dank u.”