Two intriguing and thought-provoking plays by a Pembrokeshire writer will be performed at Theatr Gwaun, Fishguard, later this month.

On June 30, Fluellen Theatre Company is performing two plays by Pembrokeshire playwright, Derek Webb, under the title All in the Mind.

Both plays have already been performed in Swansea’s Grand Theatre where they received excellent reviews.

The first play My Funny Valentine begins on Valentine’s Day when Chris gives his wife Nicola a present of some saucy undies as well as a card, with the hope of spicing up their marriage.

She is a successful advertising executive, whose career seems to be assuming more and more importance. Perhaps the pressure of work is the reason that she has forgotten to get him anything

In the post, she also gets another card from someone called Stuart who she doesn’t know. But he seems to know her and isn’t content with just sending a card.

The second play, Heaven’s Paradise, was the most talked about play in Fluellen’s Lunchtime Theatre series when it was first performed.

It is set on Lundy Island; the point where the Atlantic Ocean meets the Bristol Channel, and it’s here that Ann and Michael Hampton decide to come for a recuperative break after a failed business venture.

It is while on the island that Ann becomes totally fascinated by the history of the Victorian owners of the island - the Reverend Hudson Grosset Heaven and his family; leading to consequences that neither she nor Michael could foretell…

‘All in the Mind’ starts at 8pm in Theatr Gwaun on Thursday June 30. To book tickets and for more information, visit theatrgwaun.com.

