CARDIGAN motorists are going to continue seeing red for the foreseeable future, a county councillor has admitted.

Cllr Elaine Evans has conceded there was no sign of a notorious set of traffic lights just outside town on the A478 Tenby road being removed any time soon.

Cllr Elaine Evans said that an options report on the A478 was now nearing completion and it indicated that an investment of around £2.5m would be required.

“This is at a level which would exceed the Council Highways Capital Budget for the financial year, meaning that no other capital/improvement works could be undertaken on any section of its highway network,” she added.

“Officers will continue to develop proposals for improvement works along this stretch of road, but progress will be dependent on appropriate funding being made available by Welsh Government.

“The next phase is to employ consultants to progress a staged detailed design with costings of the improvement required.”

However, Cllr Evans suggested that progress was at least being made on the issue of another long-standing set of lights on the A484 Cardigan-Llechryd road at Parc Teifi.

“County council officers are in discussion with the landowner in relation to undertaking the necessary remedial works,” she said.

“The council is contacting the landowner now with an instruction to progress remedial actions immediately with the works being supervised to ensure compliance with agreed designs.”