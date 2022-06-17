After a two year absence from the Pembrokeshire countryside the Trecoed Point-to-Point took place near Scleddau.

Owners, jockeys, supporters and bookies all gathered on the field, making up a sizeable crowd despite the blustery winds and occasional drop of rain.

A good crowd gathered for the day. Picture: Pelcomb Portraits

The event took place on the third day of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee long weekend and the area surrounding the course was festooned with festive bunting.

The course was a loop, rather than a point-to-point in the classic sense, run on farmland that was tended and setup for the purpose by enthusiastic locals.

The event was a great opportunity to see the horses and their mounts, both turned out beautifully, fly by at very close hand.

The young jockeys take to the field

Picture: Pelcomb Portraits

Young jockeys also had their chance to compete, racing their ponies round a shortened version of the main course.

The winning trainers took home trophies and bottles of sparking wine.

This was the 20th year that Trecoed has hosted the point-to-point and the Miles family was thanked for its support.

The organisers also thanked everyone that came and supported the meeting.

“It was a busy day all round for our hardworking committee with a few challenges along the way, but we got there in the end,” they said.

“The generosity of our wonderful sponsors has been fantastic and we thank you all.”