A WOMAN who was found in possession of 60 grammes of cannabis has told a court she was using it for medical purposes.

Defence solicitor David Williams explained to Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on June 14 how his client suffers with chronic pain from critical anemia.

Sacha-Lee Roberts, of Cromwell House, Milford Haven, was said to have been prescribed diazepam to help with her illness, however the drug left damaging side effects to her lungs.

In an attempt to manage the anemia Roberts, 39, said she turned to cannabis.

On March 4 police raided Roberts’ house and found 60 grammes of the drug in her bedroom, with a street value of £6,000.

Roberts produced a card in court, which she had acquired from a company that presented itself as a medical cannabis organisation, although the company did not supply the cannabis itself.

READ MORE

Mr Williams argued that the card looked legitimate, with a photo ID of Roberts on it, but said his client accepted it was unlawful to have the cannabis.

Mr Williams reiterated that Roberts took the drug in her own home, ‘not for pleasure, but for pain relief’.

Present at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on June 14, Roberts pleaded guilty to one charge of possession of a class B drug.

She was fined £80 and made to pay a surcharge of £34 and costs of £199.

The drugs were placed under a destruction order.