RNLI lifeguards are set to return to their posts tomorrow (Saturday, June 18) on some of Pembrokeshire’s busiest beaches.

The lifeguards will be back offering their daily safety service between 10am and 6pm for the summer season until Sunday, September 4.

They will be in daily attendance and will welcome and encourage any questions visitors may have about water safety.

From 10am this Saturday, RNLI lifeguards will return to Saundersfoot, Tenby North, Tenby Castle, Fresh West, Broad Haven, Newgale South, Newgale Central, Newgale North, Newport Sands and Poppit Sands.

RNLI Lifeguard Supervisor for Pembrokeshire, Peter Rooney reminds families of the importance of staying calm and to float if they get into difficulties on the coast.

He said: “If you get into trouble in the water, try not to panic and remember to ‘Float to Live:’ lean back, using your arms and legs to stay afloat. Control your breathing, then call for help or swim to safety.”

“RNLI lifeguards play a vital role in keeping beach visitors safe, but they can’t be everywhere.

“This is why we’re asking people to come prepared before you head to the beach; before the start of your day, take a few minutes to check local information such as tide times and the weather.

“If possible, visit a lifeguarded beach and if entering the water always stay between the red and yellow flags - this is the area that’s carefully monitored by the RNLI lifeguards throughout the day.

“If you see someone else in trouble, as hard as it may be, never attempt the rescue yourself – alert a lifeguard or call 999 and ask for the coastguard.”