There are now 210 less people aged 18-24 claiming unemployment-related benefits in Preseli Pembrokeshire according to figures published yesterday by the Office for National Statistics

With 4% of the workforce in the region claiming unemployment related benefits, local unemployment overall remains lower than the national average of 4.6%.

Stephen Crabb, MP for Preseli Pembrokeshire, met with Ron Mounsey last week, who is looking to expand his McDonald’s franchises in Pembrokeshire.

At the Haverfordwest restaurant, Crabb was able to meet new and long-serving staff and the training and apprenticeship schemes available through McDonalds.

Commenting on the latest jobs figures, Stephen Crabb said: “Given how disruptive the pandemic was to young people's education and employment, I am very pleased that we are now seeing significant drops in the number of 18–24-year-olds who are out of work across the county.

MORE NEWS

“In fact, with so many businesses trying to hire new staff right now, it is a good time for young people to get their foot in the door with their first job. There is a lot of work and training opportunities out there.

“The local figures mirror the healthy UK-wide figures, and with the summer staycation boom looming, now is an excellent time for individuals to seek out local tourism and hospitality related work.”