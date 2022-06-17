Pembrokeshire county councillors are due to meet with health board representatives to find out more about the future of care and the implications for Withybush Hospital next month.

A Notice of Motion has been tabled by Haverfordwest county councillor John Cole raising concerns about the loss of services and the “downgrading” of the county’s general hospital.

It was due for discussion at Thursday’s (June 16) social care overview and scrutiny committee but members decided to postpone its consideration until a planned seminar with Hywel Dda University Heath Board was held, with a provisional date of July 4 referenced.

Cllr Cole’s motion states: “With the recently published declaration of the Hywel Dda Heath Board on the future of Pembrokeshire’s only general hospital I would like to ask council to stand with our electorate in supporting the fight to retain services essential to the health and well-being of residents.

“Many of our residents feel the council, particularly us elected members are, or appear, indifferent to the concerns being expressed.

"Many of our residents feel the council, particularly us elected members are, or appear, indifferent to the concerns being expressed.

"I believe in doing such. We can show that councillors are united and stand with the people of Pembrokeshire we were elected to serve'.

He tabled the motion in March, adding “I’m sure all members are as concerned with the prospect of losing services and the downgrading of our General Hospital Withybush. This being why I brought my NOM before council.”