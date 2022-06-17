TWO Pembrokeshire murder cases are to feature in a new book about true crime.

Murder By The Sea is the companion book to the popular true crime series aired on CBS Reality which looks at murder cases across the UK.

The book is set to be released on July 7 by Mardle Books and covers 10 cases from the show and includes additional material and insights that were not aired during the episodes.

The first case from Pembrokeshire that is covered in the book is John Cooper. Cooper’s crimes shocked Wales and the UK as a whole as he evaded capture for more than 20 years.

MORE NEWS

The book will cover how Cooper murdered brother and sister Richard and Helen Thomas in 1985, and the 1989 double-murder of Peter and Gwenda Dixon.

He was also jailed for the rape and sexual assault of two teenagers in March 1996 while holding them hostage alongside their friends.

The book will cover how the police were finally able to catch the killer – who infamously appeared on the TV gameshow Bullseye – in 2009 and his sentencing in 2011.

Also covered in the book is the case of the 2011 murder of 84-year-old grandmother Betty Guy.

The book will look at how Mrs Guy’s daughter Penny John and grandson Barry Rogers carried out the murder and how they almost got away with it after the death was ruled as natural causes.

Barry Rogers and Penny John

In 2018, the pair were jailed for life to serve a minimum of 11 years after being found guilty of the murder of Mrs Guy.

John had tried to kill her mother by mixing tablets and giving them to her with whisky but when it failed, Rogers smothered her with a pillow.

The pair said that it was a mercy killing.

Murder By The Sea was written by documentary filmmaker David Howard who created and directs the TV series of the same name, and Robin Jarossi, a freelance journalist and author of The Hunt for the 60’s Ripper.

He is an on-air contributor for true crime documentaries on CBS Reality and the BBC, including Murder By The Sea.

The new series of Murder By The Sea will be aired on September 7, with another to follow in January 2023.