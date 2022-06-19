A final call has been sent out to bathroom baritones, wannabe sopranos, taproom tenors and aspiring altos from Pembrokeshire, urging them to bid for a bit of TV stardom.

The popular S4C show, Canu gyda fy Arwr, is looking for music-loving dreamers to take part in the new series hosted by tenor Rhys Meirion.

According to Rhys, the programme offers anyone with the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to sing a song with their musical hero live in front of an appreciative audience.

He said: "This will be the third series of the programme and we've already had quite a few nominations. But there is still time for anyone to put in their bid to fulfill their dream and sing with their hero.

The new series is hosted by tenor Rhys Meirion

"Everyone dreams about it and many sing in the bath or shower about duetting with their idols but they know it's never going to happen.

“Taking part in this programme really is a unique opportunity. It is never going to happen anywhere else and it was an unforgettable experience for those that have already taken part in previous series.

"It is one of the best things I have been involved in on television and I can't wait to get started.”

He added there was no need to be shy and if someone wants to bring along a friend or two, they are welcome to do so.

Singers from Canu gyda fy Arwr

"And it isn't always necessary to have a good singing voice either. Making this programme is all about fulfilling a dream and having a lot of fun and that's the most important thing," he said.

Cwmni Da producer Siwan Haf said: “Canu gyda fy Arwr is about celebrating the joy and emotion that comes from singing, so we encourage anyone who wants an unforgettable experience to apply.

“The first two series remained broadly the same but there will be some exciting changes in the next series.

"But we would still welcome more applications. Anyone who would like to sing with their favourite singer or band live on a stage in front of an audience should get in touch with us. We’d love to make it happen for them."

Applications should be submitted to Cwmni Da online at www.cwmnida.cymru/canu before June 30, 2022.

Singers from Canu gyda fy Arwr