Police officers have issued warnings after reports of several attempted burglaries in Milford Haven.

The two attempted burglaries are believed to have taken place at around 1.50am and 2.30am in the early hours of Thursday, June 16.

The first alleged attempted burglary took place at Pill Fold, while the second is believed to have happened at Upper Hill Street.

A spokesperson from the force said: “Dyfed Powys Police advise residents to ensure that windows and doors are locked during this current heatwave to avoid being an easy target.”

Officers are currently investigating, and are appealing for any witness to the incident, or anybody who has CCTV in the area to come forward.

Anybody with any information which could help officers with their investigations is urged to contact PC755 Mitchell at Milford Haven Police Station.

Those who get in touch are urged to quote crime reference number DPP/5661/16/06/2022/02/C for the first incident, and DPP/0111/16/06/2022/02/C for the second.