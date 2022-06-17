Police are appealing for information after a vehicle in Pembroke Dock was subject to criminal damage earlier this week.
The damage occurred sometime between 9pm on Wednesday, June 15 and 9am on Thursday, June 16.
Police are now appealing for anybody with any information that could help officers with their investigation.
Police can be contacted online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
