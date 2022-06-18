HERE are the death notices placed in the Western Telegraph on Wednesday, June 8 and 15.

Clive Hughes (Fishguard)

Peacefully on June 7, Clive of Fishguard, aged 89 years. Dearly loved brother of Barrie, Morton, Raymond, Hazel, Joan, and the late Malcolm and Gerald. A much-loved uncle, great-uncle, relative and friend.

Funeral service on Monday June 20 at St. Mary's Church, Fishguard at 1pm followed by cremation at Parc Gwyn at 2.30pm. Donations, if desired for Cancer Research UK c/o W.G. Bernard Mathias & Daughter, 62 New Street, St. Davids, SA62 6SU.

Mrs Claire Phillips (Fishguard)

Peacefully on Thursday, June 2 at Withybush Hospital, Claire of Vergam Terrace, Fishguard (formerly of The Fishguard Arms). Beloved mother of George, loving grandmother of Maria and Matthew, a treasured great grandmother and great, great grandmother.

Funeral service on Monday, June 20 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 1pm. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to 'Wales Air Ambulance' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Edith Margaret Rose "Margaret" Grey (Haverfordwest)

Margaret passed away peacefully at Belvedere Care Home, Tenby on May 19 aged 91 years. Much loved wife to the late George Grey, she will be greatly missed by her daughters Gillian and Diane, sons-in-law John and Andrew and grandchildren Lucy and Alexander.

A memorial service will be held at St. Martin's Church, Haverfordwest on Friday, June 24 at 2pm to celebrate the lives of George and Margaret, to which all are welcome. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437 763821).

Mai Thomas (Johnston)

Peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Friday, June 3, Mai Thomas of Johnston aged 89 years. Mai will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.

The funeral service will take place on Friday, June 24 at 1pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, made payable to the British Heart Foundation may be sent c/o Mrs Denise Patterson, 20 The Close, Johnston, Haverfordwest SA62 3QQ. Further enquiries to F. G. Rees & Sons, Haverfordwest. Tel: 01437 764418.

Mr Mike Field (Wolfscastle)

Peacefully on Tuesday, May 24 at Withybush Hospital, Mike of Wolfscastle. Beloved husband of Pauline, loving father of Edward and Rachel, Sarah-Jayne and Jody and John and a much-loved grandfather of Rebecca, Kyra and Embergwen.

Funeral service was held on Friday, June 17 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 3.15pm. Family flowers only. Donation in lieu if desired, made payable to 'Cats Protection' or 'The British Red Cross' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel - 01348 873250.

Miss Diane Elizabeth Callender (Haverfordwest/Pembroke Dock)

The death occurred peacefully on Friday, June 10 at home, surrounded by her loving family, of Miss Diane Elizabeth Callender, aged 60 years, of Little Newcastle, Haverfordwest, formerly of High Street, Pembroke Dock. Beloved partner to Paul. Dearly loved mum of Ashley. Adored sister to Sue and sister-in-law to Phil. Niece to Graham. Aunty to Hannah and David.

The funeral service will take place on Monday, June 20 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 10am. There will be family flowers, only with donations, if so desired, for Motor Neurone Disease Association c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 & Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk

Selwyn Harries (Dinas Cross)

Peacefully on Wednesday, May 18 at Parc y Llyn Nursing Home, Selwyn of Dinas Cross. Beloved husband of the late Pegi, loving father of Rhian, Christopher and Brian and a much-loved Grampi of Ciara.

Funeral service on Wednesday, June 22 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 11:30am. The funeral cortege will leave the family home at 10:30am. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to 'Wales Air Ambulance' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Tom Lintern (Lamphey)

Peacefully on Friday May 27 at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest, Tom of the Longhouse, Lamphey, beloved husband of the late Jacqui. He will be sadly missed by his children Fiona, Emily and Jon and all his grandchildren.

Funeral service Tuesday, June 28 at St Faith and St Tyfei Church, Lamphey at 11:30am, followed by cremation at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 1pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired for the R.N.L.I. c/o David E Morris & Son Funeral Directors, 2 Llwyn Meredith, Carmarthen SA31 1EF. Tel 01267 222917 01834 860439

David "Dai" Morgan (Haverfordwest)

Dai passed away peacefully at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest on June 3 aged 84 years. Much loved, he will be missed by all his family and many friends.

Private funeral service but all welcome to Prendergast Cemetery, Haverfordwest on Saturday, June 25 at 11.30am for the committal. Flowers welcome. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437 763821)

Mr Colwyn Callen (Clunderwen/Narberth)

Peacefully on Wednesday, June 1 at Ridgeway Nursing Home, Narberth, Colwyn formerly of Homeleigh and Willowhurst, Gower Villa Lane, Clunderwen and Highfield Park, Narberth. Beloved husband of Jean, dear father of Andrew respected father-in-law of Sue, loving grandfather of Nichola, Lisa, Steven and Lauren, amazing great-grandfather of Theo and sadly the late Isabelle.

Funeral Service at St Andrews Church, Narberth on Thursday, June 23 at 1.30pm followed by cremation at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 2.30pm. Family flowers only. Enquires to Ken Davies & Sons Funeral Directors, Blaenwern, Bro Waldo, Clunderwen. Tel: 01437 563319

Thomas Joseph Smith (Pembroke Dock)

The death occurred suddenly but peacefully at his home on Tuesday, May 31 of Thomas Joseph Smith, aged 88 years, of Albany Street, Pembroke Dock. Tom was loved dearly and will be greatly missed by his devoted family and friends.

The funeral service will take place on Friday, June 24 at 10.45am at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180

Glenys Edith Tithecott (Haverfordwest)

Glenys passed away peacefully at Langton Hall Nursing Home on June 8 aged 80 years. Beloved wife of the late Peter, much loved mother of David, Amanda, Sian and Jonathan, loving grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends.

Funeral service, Wednesday, June 22, 11.45am at St. Mary's Church, Haverfordwest followed by private family committal service. Donations in memory of Glenys for Alzheimer's Research UK can be sent to 3 Riverside, Granta Park, Cambridge, CB21 6AD or online at www.alzheimersresearchuk.org. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437 763821)

Rita Helen Dyde (Milford Haven)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Friday, May 20 of Rita Helen Dyde of Milford Haven. Beloved mother to Martin and Julie; much loved grandmother and great-grandmother, she was 90.

The funeral took place on Monday, May 30 with a service at St. Katherine & St. Peter's Church at 2pm followed by interment at Steynton Churchyard. There were family flowers only, but please if desired, donations in lieu may be made to Ward 8, Withybush Hospital. All further enquiries may be made to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who carried out the arrangements.

Chris Hayward (Simpson Cross)

Passed away peacefully on June 4, after a short illness, Chris of Simpson Cross aged 68 years. Beloved husband of Lynne, a dearly loved father of Anthony, and stepdad of David, Andrea, Nicola and the late John. A much-loved Grandad Chris, relative and friend.

Funeral Service was held on Friday, June 17 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 1pm. Donations, if desired for Ward 10, c/o W.G. Bernard Mathias & Daughter, 62 New Street, St. Davids, SA62 6SU

Rachel Ann Retallick Hanks

Died at Gloucester Royal Hospital on May 29 aged 66 years. Loving sister of Jaqueline, aunt of Victoria and Richard. Great aunt to Isabella, Evie, Claudia, Toby and Lydia. She will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends.

A private cremation followed by a service of thanksgiving at Holy Trinity Church, Slad on Monday, July 4 at 11.30am. No flowers but donations in lieu may be given in support of the RNLI. c/o Philip Ford & Sons Direlton House, Cainscross Road, Stroud, Gloucestershire, GL5 4ES.

Roy Rothwell (Milford Haven)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest on Saturday, May 28 of Roy Rothwell, aged 98 years of Steynton Road, Milford Haven. Devoted husband of the late Betty, he will be greatly missed.

The funeral service took place on Wednesday, June 15 at 3.15pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. No flowers by request. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180

Hywel Lavis (Freystrop)

Peacefully on Saturday, May 21 at Fairfield Nursing Home, Johnston, Hywel of Freystrop. Beloved husband of Maureen, loving father and father-in-law of Russell, Ian and Jean, Deborah and Richard, a much-loved grandfather of Owain, Sian, Hayley, Ryan and Issabelle.

Funeral service was held on Monday, June 13 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 2:30pm. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to the 'Alzheimer's Society' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Paulin Pool (Nolton Haven)

Died peacefully on May 31. Beloved wife of Tom. A dearly loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Funeral service was held at Nolton Haven URC. Chapel on Monday, June 13 at noon and followed by interment in Nolton Cemetery. "Love and blessings" Enquiries to W.G. Bernard Mathias & Daughter, Funeral Directors, St.Davids 01437 720537

John "Jack" Kirkby (Haverfordwest)

The death occurred peacefully at Rickeston Mill Nursing Home on Friday, June 3 of John "Jack" Kirkby, aged 84 years of Haven Road, Haverfordwest. Devoted husband of Barbara, dearly loved father to Elizabeth, Gareth and Philip, and a cherished grandfather. Jack will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.

The funeral service took place on Friday, June 17 at 12.15pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only, donations if desired for Rickeston Mill Nursing Home Residents Fund may be sent to The Manager, Rickeston Mill Nursing Home, Rickeston Bridge, Haverfordwest, SA62 3DY. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180

Joan Brenda George (Narberth)

Suddenly on Friday, May 27, at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest, Joan of Kiln Park Road, Narberth. Beloved wife of the late Lionel, much loved mother of Wendy and David respected mother-in-law of Lyn and Glyn, loving grandmother and great-grandmother.

Funeral service was held at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth, on Tuesday, June 14 at 11.30am. Family flowers only. Donations if so desired towards Cancer Research Wales, c/o Ken Davies 7 Sons, Funeral Directors, Blaenwern, Bro Waldo, Clunderwen, SA66 7NQ. Tel: 01437 563319

Malcolm Lawford Morgan (Pembroke Dock)

Passed away peacefully after a short illness on May 8 in Chichester. Beloved husband to Georgina, father to Sarah and David and sister to Megan. Formerly of Pembroke Dock, son of Lawford and Winnie Morgan. Service of remembrance at Bethany Chapel was held on Thursday, June 9 at 11.30am.

John Fountain (Kilgetty)

The death occurred peacefully at Brooklands Nursing Home, Saundersfoot on Friday, May 27 of John Fountain, aged 86 years formerly of Millfields Close, Pentlepoir, Kilgetty. Dearly loved dad of Julie and Christina. John will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.

The funeral service was held on Friday, June 17 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 2.30pm. There will be family flowers only with donations in lieu, if so desired for The Alzheimer's Society c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 & 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk