A man acquitted of murdering his wife in a chip shop they ran together in Hermon has died, his family have confirmed.

Geoffrey Bran, 73, was acquitted of both the murder and manslaughter of his wife Mavis after a trial in 2019.

A family notice in the Tivyside newspaper said Mr Bran had died "peacefully" at Glanwili Hospital, Carmarthen on June 1.

He is described as the "beloved husband of the late Mavis" who will be "sadly missed by all his family and many friends."

Mr Bran and his wife Mavis had run The Chipoteria, a small chip shop in Hermon situated on land next to the family home.

In 2018 Mr Bran was charged with his wife's murder, after being accused of throwing scalding oil over her inside the chip shop.

However, Mr Bran denied throwing the oil and said that his wife accidentally slipped and pulled it over herself while working.

Mrs Bran suffered horrendous burns and was taken to Morriston Hospital in Swansea, where she died six days after surgery.

A murder trial was due to be held at Swansea Crown Court in May, 2019, but was postponed due to Mr Bran’s ill health.

He was allowed him to return home on bail, having previously been remanded in custody while he awaited trial.

The trial did eventually take place in November of that year and, after five hours of jury deliberation, Mr Bran was found not guilty of both murder and manslaughter.

In June last year, a multi-agency group including Carmarthenshire County Council, Hywel Dda Health Board and Dyfed-Powys Police said it would not hold a domestic homicide review into the case.

A public funeral service for Mr Bran will be held on Friday, June 17 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium Narberth.