A woman has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving while driving through Pembrokeshire.
The woman’s vehicle was stop checked by Dyfed-Powys Police officers on the afternoon of Thursday, June 15.
During the stop check, she provided a positive roadside drug wipe, testing positive for cannabis.
A spokesperson from Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: “She was conveyed to custody where she provided blood samples, prior to being released under investigation.”
This is the road policing unit’s first drug driving arrest of the week. However, officer issued several section 59 warnings during the early hours of June 15.
The officers gave out the warnings after receiving reports of people driving ‘at speed and in an anti-social manner’ in Haverfordwest town centre, in the High Street area.
