A NEW shop soon to open in Pembroke will offer self-catering accommodation, artisans coffees and locally produced ice cream.

House Cafe and Bar is moving into the former Co-op supermarket in Pembroke town centre.

Described as 'something a little different', House will provide a multi-use offering, including self-catering holiday accommodation, fresh artisan coffee and locally produced ice creams over the summer months.

The establishment will also include an on-site spa which boasts a sauna, steam room, jacuzzi and ice-cold plunge pool.

There will also be a rooftop terrace with panoramic views of the Millpond.

Owners described the café and bar experience as a fully serviced coffee shop with artisan coffee and sandwiches, made fresh daily.

The shop will offer coffee, fresh sandwiches, accommodation and a spa experience

The site takes over the old Co-op store on Pembroke high street

They went on to say when the opportunity to move into Pembroke arose, they snapped up the chance.

“It was an easy decision for us,” said the owners. “We saw that this bustling town frequented by tourists was crying out for something a little bit different.

“Pembroke has so much to offer its visitors with the castle being just a stone’s throw away.

“We can’t wait to launch and inject vitality into the high street and provide the local community with more options to dine out and relax with friends and family.”

The store is scheduled to open at the end of June

House Cafe and Bar will open on June 28.

The coffee shop will open 8am till 8pm daily and ice cream parlour from 11am till 8pm daily in the summer months.

Accommodation can be booked directly at pembroke-apartments.co.uk.