A man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving while driving through Pembrokeshire, after he was stop checked by police.
The man’s vehicle was stopped in the Wooden area some time overnight between Thursday, June 15 and Friday, June 16.
He provided a positive roadside drug wipe, testing positive for cannabis.
After the arrest, he was taken into custody where he provided further blood samples.
A spokesperson from Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: “He has since been released under investigation, pending analysis of his blood samples.”
The roads policing unit also arrested a woman for drug driving earlier on the Thursday, after she was stop checked by police officers.
She has also been released under investigation, pending analysis of her blood samples.
