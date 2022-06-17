A 33-year-old mum who swapped her career from accountancy to the beauty industry has won a top Welsh award.

Stacie Pickersgill made the decision to follow her new path in 2017 when she set up her Beauty by Stacie business, working from her home in south Pembrokeshire.

And she is now celebrating winning the accolade of Nail Technician of the Year at the Welsh Health and Beauty Awards.

Stacie was one of ten finalists in the category, who were selected on the basis of votes from their clients.

All the chosen contestants then had to submit details of their company history, clients’ reviews, future plans and examples of their work, which then went before a judging panel.

Stacie's clients praised her creative nail designs

The event ceremony, hosted by Creative Oceanic, took place at the Cardiff City Stadiium on May 29.

Stacie said: “I attended the event thinking that I would not come anywhere close to winning, as the other nominees in my category were absolutely amazing nail technicians and so I was so pleased when I won.”

Stacie had originslly worked in the hair and beauty industry, but it was only after having her children that she took the decision to make a complete career change.

She explained: “I was a trained accountant, but I did not enjoy work, and in 2017 I realised an office job was not for me.

“I knew I wanted to go back into the health and beauty industry so I made the huge decision in the September of 2017 to retrain and become a nail technician, which is when I started Beauty by Stacie.”

She now works from her salon in Reynalton, near Kilgetty as not only a nail technician, but also an eductor and beauticin, offering treatments including manicures and pedicures, nail enhancements, lash lifts, lash extensions, brow waxing and tinting and body waxing.