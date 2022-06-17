GoSafe currently has a number of marked vans and motorcycles operating throughout Pembrokeshire to capture speeding offences and other road traffic violations.

They are operated by fully trained police staff or police officers, who monitor the speed of vehicles passing the vans.

"The strategic aim of GoSafe is to make people safer on Welsh roads by reducing casualties and saving lives," said a spokesperson.

"Cameras are there to encourage motorists to drive within the speed limit so the most successful cameras are those which record the LEAST number of offences not the most.

"Every camera in the Wales Road Casualty Reduction Partnership area complies with the Welsh Government guidance on where cameras can be placed.

"How and when cameras are deployed depends on the history and road safety problem at each location.

"Cameras may operate in areas with a casualty history and / or proven level of speeding. If required we can operate at road works, schools and areas of community concern throughout Wales."

The full list of where these camera will be in operation in Pembrokeshire: