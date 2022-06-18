A FINAL call has been made for aspiring singers from Pembrokeshire to take part in a TV series.

S4C show Canu gyda fy Arwr is looking for music lovers with a dream of being a singer to take part in a new series hosted by tenor Rhys Meirion.

Deadline for entries for the third series of the show is June 30 so there isn’t much time left.

Mr Meirion said: “This will be the third series of the programme and we’ve already had quite a few nominations. But there is still time for anyone to put in thier bid to fulfill their dream and sing with their hero.

“Everyone dreams about it and many sing in the bath or shower about duetting with their idols but they know it’s never going to happen.

“Taking part in this programme really is a unique opportunity. It is never going to happen anywhere else and it was an unforgettable experience for those that have already taken part in previous series.

MORE NEWS:

“It is one of the best things I have been involved in on television and I can’t wait to get started.

“It isn’t always necessary to have a good singing voice either. Making this programme is all about fulfilling a dream and having a lot of fun and that’s the most important thing.”

Applicants chosen to feature on the new series of Canu gyda fy Arwr will get the chance to sing a song with one of their musical heroes on stage in front of an audience of friends, families and complete strangers.

The show is aired on S4c and produced by Caernarfon-based company Cwmni Da.

Applications should be submitted to Cwmni Da online at www.cwmnida.cymru/canu before June 30, 2022. If you have any enquiries before applying, please email castio@cwmnida.tv or phone 01286 685300.