A Gin and Jazz night organised by a Pembrokeshire musician has raised just over £900 in support of Ukrainian refugees.

Held at Jacks at the Longhouse in Freshwater East last Saturday, June 11, the evening featured Pembrokeshire-based function band, The Coastals and was sponsored by In the Welsh Wind.

The distillery, from Tanygroes, near Cardigan, donated three bottles of their Dewi Sant Gin which were very well received by the audience on the night.

The event was the brainchild of local musician and teacher, Sue Mathias, who currently runs the Tickle Tunes pre-school music classes across the south of the county and delivers music in many local primary schools.

Sue featured as guest vocalist with the band, alongside Pembrokeshire’s other Tickle Tunes teacher, Angharad Sanders, who is the resident pianist/singer with The Coastals and ia very experienced jazz singer in her own right.

The Dewi Sant gin was provided by the In the Welsh Wind distillery

Sue said: “I was going to have a birthday party in aid of UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugeed) at the Longhouse in February before the war broke out, but it was cancelled for a number of reasons.

"The bitter irony is that, the day after my 50th birthday, war broke out and little did I know how much raising money for the UNHCR would mean.

"Both myself and Angharad are passionate about singing with our little ones in Tickle Tunes and so wanted to showcase our other passion - jazz singing.”

Angharad said: “Not only was this a fantastic evening, raising a huge amount of money for the UNHCR, and hopefully doing a little bit of good, but it was also fantastic to see so many people turn out to support live music again.

"After the years of not being able to get out and play, with Covid restrictions eased, it has been amazing to get back out and entertain again. Thank you to everyone who came out and supported us, it means the world.”