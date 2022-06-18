A COMMUNITY development charity are holding a number of drop-in sessions this week.

PLANED will be based at Unit 26 in the Riverside Shopping Centre in Haverfordwest for the community network events from Monday, June 20 to Friday, June 24 where they hope to engage with more local people, partners and projects across the county.

The shop will be open from 10am to 4.30pm each day with the following plans:

• Monday, June 20 – Information on supporting new Community Pubs, Shops & Assets, Community Led Housing / Community Assets Fund with a £1,000 draw for June entries.

• Tuesday, June 21 – Information on supporting Community Heritage & Culture Projects / DATRIS digital projects and training.

• Wednesday, June 22 – Wales Community Food Distribution Project and Food Vending Machines project.

• Thursday, June 23 – Community Well-being and Resilience Youth project

• Friday, June 24 – Catalyst for Care Project and launch of PLANED’s new VISION Document

Members of the public and community group representatives are being encouraged to visit Unit 26 Riverside during the week and discus new networks that can be developed in Pembrokeshire and West Wales.

The chief executive of PLANED, Iwan Thomas, said: “It is a great opportunity for people to learn about what PLANED is currently developing in terms of support for individuals and communities within Pembrokeshire.

“We are pleased to continue to promote partnership working and co-production both with, and for, our communities, and anyone who cannot make the events can find out more information about our projects on www.planed.org.uk”