Police officers are investigating reports of several thefts of property from multiple vehicles in Milford Haven.

The alleged thefts occurred in Vicary Crescent during the early hours of Thursday, June 16.

This comes after reports of two attempted burglaries in Milford Haven during the early hours of the same evening – one in Pill Fold and one in Upper Hill Street.

A spokesperson from the force said: “Dyfed-Powys Police advise residents to ensure that windows and doors are locked during this current heatwave to avoid being an easy target.

“If anyone has witnessed any suspicious activity in the area or has CCTV of any suspicious activity around these times, please contact Dyfed-Powys Police.”

Police can be contacted online at https://bit.ly/DPP101Online, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.