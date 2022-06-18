A new exhibition by Pembrokeshire-born Mark Raggett has opened at Tenby Museum and Art Gallery.

Retrospective/Adolygol 1972–2022 by Mark Raggett is his fourth exhibition there since 2012.

Mark, a native of Solva, studied fine art at Reading University and worked in theatre and opera as a scenic artist and prop maker at the National Theatre, Royal Opera House and the Coliseum before joining the design department at Thames Television in 1979.

In 1984, he went freelance as an art director in film and television and has worked widely in the film world since that time. His most recent work has seen him as supervising art director on the Netflix series, The Crown.

In 2011 he was elected an associate member of the Royal Watercolour Society, being elected a full member in 2014 and a vice-president the following year.

The Pembrokeshire landscape continues to be my muse.”

Mark has exhibited widely across the world, and said his work 'continues to be a balance between the abstract and the representational'.

He added: "I have always adhered to the importance of recording nature ‘in situ’ and returning to the studio to develop the ideas through paint, charcoal, collage, pen and ink.

The exhibition was opened by film designer Jamie Leonard, who spoke about the “two very driving streams in Mark’s life in creativity, one being film, the other being painting.

His technique with line and pigment is remarkable and never fails him. It is a wonderful show and deserves lots of red dots.”

Jamie has worked in film as a designer for many years, with his credits including Alan Clarke’s Made In Britain, Neil Jordan’s Mona Lisa and Brian Gilbert’s Tom & Viv, where he first met Mark.

The exhibition runs until July 9.

