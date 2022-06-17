Tributes have been paid to a popular former Pembrokeshire mayor, who died in Spain.

Irfon Walters was well-known in the county, especially in farming circles.

He and Glenys owned a hardware business in Goodwick and Irfon was also involved in a number of organisations, including Strumble Lodge and the Rotary Club.

He was the Mayor of Fishguard and Goodwick in 1977, the Queen’s Silver Jubilee Year, and his late wife, Glenys was his consort.

During this time the couple met royalty and other dignitaries and enjoyed the jubilee celebrations.

Irfon was proud to learn that a school friend of his three daughters is the current mayor, during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

In the farming community, he worked with farmers and suppliers of agricultural chemicals.

He was a long-serving secretary of the NPFC Fishguard Show and a life vice president. He wrote the history of the show from 1855 to 2000. He also contributed to magazines such as Pembrokeshire Life.

Irfon and Glenys surprised friends by moving to Torrevieja, Spain in 2000.

He kept in touch until very recently with family and friends around the world and was still interested in what was going on in Pembrokeshire.

During one of his last visits to Pembrokeshire he attended the one hundredth birthday of former town clerk, the late Joan Thomas.

Irfon loved sport and, when he lived in Pembrokeshire, he enjoyed going to rugby matches in Llanelli and Cardiff and cricket matches at Sophia Gardens.

He and his wife travelled extensively all over the world, including a British Lions Tour to New Zealand.

Irfon died after a short illness in Torrevieja, Spain where he had lived for 22 years.

“He will be missed by many in the community and his family,” said his daughter Angharad.

The family plans to hold a memorial service for Irfon at a later date.