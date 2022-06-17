A TEACHER of the Deaf from Cardigan has completed a gruelling 100-mile charity bike marathon in London having been inspired by the way her young daughter is tackling challenges faced as a profoundly Deaf person.

Mum-of-two Kristy Hopkins had to endure an anxious period while 12-year-old Ffion-Haf spent six weeks in hospital due to an extremely severe ear infection.

The youngster’s stay was made all the more difficult by the fact staff had to wear face masks, making communication impossible.

So Cardiff-based Kristy and her partner, Elin, decided to take part in the Ride London event to raise awareness of childhood deafness and the importance of sign language.

“Our motivation to conquer the Ride London 100 was Ffion-Hâf,” Kristy - who regularly visits family in Cardigan - told the Tivy-Side.

“She has been through so much - recently spending six weeks in hospital treating a very severe, rare and painful ear infection, where unfortunately, one of her cochlear implants had to be removed.

“During her stay, nobody was able to communicate with her - hence our decision to raise awareness of the importance of sign language and deafness for the National Deaf Children’s Society.

“Not only has this charity helped us as a family, it has also helped me immensely professionally, in my role as a teacher of the Deaf.

“The ride was a massive challenge for novices like us and for anyone wishing to participate in this event in the future, be warned - London is definitely not flat!

“After a rocky start - managing to fall over before the start line - mile 20 proved to be simply amazing when I was approached by a deaf rider and managed to have a one-handed British Sign Language conversation with him!

“That was definitely a highlight for me and a moment Elin managed to capture on video too.

"The Ride London experience had an immense atmosphere and made this a truly rewarding charity event for us.

“Seeing the finish line, at Tower Bridge we both became very emotional.

“To actually complete the 100 miles was such an amazing feeling; we felt proud, elated and exhausted!”