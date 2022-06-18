Two hundred and twenty-five years ago, the sounds of beating drums and marching soldiers echoed around the beach at Goodwick, as the Pembroke Yeomanry accepted the surrender of the French army who had attempted to invade Great Britain two days earlier by landing troops on nearby Carreg Wastad.

Saturday, June 25, will see a celebration to mark what is one of the most significant events in local and national history when the present-day Pembroke Yeomanry, complete with drums, will parade along the Parrog, Goodwick.