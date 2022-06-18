Two hundred and twenty-five years ago, the sounds of beating drums and marching soldiers echoed around the beach at Goodwick, as the Pembroke Yeomanry accepted the surrender of the French army who had attempted to invade Great Britain two days earlier by landing troops on nearby Carreg Wastad.
Saturday, June 25, will see a celebration to mark what is one of the most significant events in local and national history when the present-day Pembroke Yeomanry, complete with drums, will parade along the Parrog, Goodwick.
They will be accompanied by over 100 local children in period costume as well as local heroine, Jemima Nicholas, service veterans, sea cadets and sea scouts.
The Queen’s Lord Lieutenant of Dyfed, Sara Edwards, will inspect and take the salute as this memorable event is commemorated.
The event will also include local artisans selling their wares, musical moments from Pembrokeshire Welsh Learners Choir, ukulele workshops, clog dancing workshops and face painting.
The event will begin at 10.30 with a welcome from Julie Coggins, chair of the Fishguard Invasion Centre Trust, followed by a brief history of the Yeomanry.
After a five-minute Drum Head Service, where the altar is created from a stack of drums covered by the colours of the regiment, all participants will line up to march along the Parrog. Once the parade is completed, the remaining activities will begin.
The day’s celebrations, organised by Fishguard Invasion Centre Trust, have been supported financially by Fishguard Town Council.
