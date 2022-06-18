EVERY year carnivals are embraced by towns and villages up and down the UK and here in Pembrokeshire is no exception.

With things returning back to normal following the covid pandemic, carnivals are beginning to be planned again, so here we look back at some images from previous carnivals across Pembrokeshire.

Western Telegraph: Milford Haven carnival in the 1980s. Picture: Tony EllyattMilford Haven carnival in the 1980s. Picture: Tony Ellyatt

Western Telegraph: Haverfordwest carnival 1969. Picture: Jeffrey EdwardsHaverfordwest carnival 1969. Picture: Jeffrey Edwards

Western Telegraph: A colourised photo of Milford Haven carnival in 1910. Picture: Jeff DunnA colourised photo of Milford Haven carnival in 1910. Picture: Jeff Dunn

Western Telegraph: Haverfordwest carnival in the 1990s. Picture: Carol ScalisiHaverfordwest carnival in the 1990s. Picture: Carol Scalisi

Western Telegraph: Pembroke Dock carnival with Queens Arms marching in 1980s. Picture: Nerys ButlandPembroke Dock carnival with Queens Arms marching in 1980s. Picture: Nerys Butland

Western Telegraph: Milford Haven carnival 1992. Picture: Jeff DunnMilford Haven carnival 1992. Picture: Jeff Dunn

Western Telegraph: Neyland carnival, 1989. Picture: John MilneNeyland carnival, 1989. Picture: John Milne

