St Davids RNLI has been thanked by the congregation of a Baptist minister they helped rescue following a 10-foot fall from rocks last summer.

The rescue, which was broadcast on national television as part of the Saving Lives at Sea series, saw the minister fall onto rocks while he was fishing off the Rams Nose at Whitesands.

He fell onto the neighbouring beach Porth Lleuog where members of the public heard him call for help.

RNLI lifeguards on Whitesands were quickly on the scene and lifeguard Margot Lawrence paddled around the headline on a rescue board.

A second lifeguard Jake Rogers ran along the coastal path with the trauma bag where he met off duty lifeguard Jago Sime who accompanied him to the scene of the incident.

The minister had fallen 10 feet onto rocks and then into the water below. A member of the public with a paddle board had helped him out of the water and the began administrating first aid.

A coastguard helicopter was called to the scene for a medical evacuation, as was St David’s lifeboat, whose crew helped administer medical care.

The minister was winched onto a rescue helicopter which took him to hospital in Cardiff. Picture: St Davids RNLI

Members of the minister’s congregation at Oakfield Park Baptist Church, Bath, visited St Davids Lifeboat Station on Wednesday, June 15.

Church treasurers, Joan and Jeff Castle, presented the lifeguards and lifeboat crew with a cheque for more than £1,300.

“Thank you for your generous donation,” said a spokesperson for St Davids RNLI.

“This rescue was a team effort between our volunteer crew, RNLI Lifeguards North Pembrokeshire, and HM Coastguard.”

