THE Western Telegraph Camera Club continues to capture incredible images from across Pembrokeshire.
Each week we set our 2,500 members a theme to centre their photos around. This week the theme was the letter K and they haven't disappointed, capturing kings, kites, kelp and even kissing puffins.
Here are some of our favourites.
MORE NEWS:
- Dangerous toxic plant which can cause blindness spotted in Pembrokeshire
- RNLI lifeguards return to Pembrokeshire's beaches
If you want to join the camera club and have your photos featured search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here