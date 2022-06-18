THE Western Telegraph Camera Club continues to capture incredible images from across Pembrokeshire.

Each week we set our 2,500 members a theme to centre their photos around. This week the theme was the letter K and they haven't disappointed, capturing kings, kites, kelp and even kissing puffins.

Here are some of our favourites.

Western Telegraph: Kissing puffins. Picture: Rob MorrisKissing puffins. Picture: Rob Morris

Western Telegraph: Kelp in Abercastle. Picture: Maria PerkinsKelp in Abercastle. Picture: Maria Perkins

Western Telegraph: Kittens. Picture: Lacey Kathleen MasonKittens. Picture: Lacey Kathleen Mason

Western Telegraph: Kites over Broadhaven Beach. Picture: Anne de SalisKites over Broadhaven Beach. Picture: Anne de Salis

Western Telegraph: Kingfishers. Picture: Rachel ThomasKingfishers. Picture: Rachel Thomas

Western Telegraph: King Henry VII statue in Pembroke. Picture: Karen MorrisKing Henry VII statue in Pembroke. Picture: Karen Morris

If you want to join the camera club and have your photos featured search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.