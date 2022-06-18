A location in Pembrokeshire has been named as one of the top 10 places in the UK to swim outdoors.
Research, conducted by The Week UK, looked at the best spots in the UK for people to go wild swimming, including rivers, lakes, waterfalls and seas across the British Isles.
The study named Blue Lagoon in the north of Pembrokeshire as one of the top ten places to go wild swimming.
“Thrill seekers and swimmers enjoy a splash in the Blue Lagoon in Abereiddy, Pembrokeshire," it states.
“Grey slate gives the breached 25m-deep quarry pool a brilliant blue colour and the remains of the old quarry building also make great platforms to jump from.
“It’s such an impressive spot that the Red Bull Cliff Diving series was held there in 2013.”
The other two Welsh places which made it onto the top ten list were Lower Ddwli Falls in the Brecon Beacons and Llynnau Mymbyr in Snowdonia.
Other places in the top ten include Lake Windermere and Fairy Pools on the Isle of Sky.
