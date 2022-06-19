The Milford Haven Waterway Future Energy Cluster, representing the UK's energy capital, has outlined a vision for a low carbon future at the first of two events planned this year.

At a Westminster launch event on June 14, the cluster outlined how it will play a pivotal role in delivering the UK’s Net Zero ambitions over the next 30 years.

The cluster consists of a coalition of energy companies, renewable developers, green technology innovators, Pembrokeshire County Council and the Port of Milford Haven.

A second event later this year will see the vision outlined at the Senedd alongside Welsh government ministers, Senedd members and Welsh industry leaders.

During the reception in the House of Commons, the cluster outlined a pathway to support at least 20 per cent of the UK's hydrogen production and 10 per cent of Floating Offshore Wind targets.

The Milford Haven Waterway Future Energy Cluster also demonstrated to government, political and industry representatives how its whole energy cycle solution has a pivotal role to play in supporting an accelerated transition while stimulating substantial economic growth.

Tom Sawyer, CEO at the Port of Milford Haven, said: “By the 2040s, the Milford Haven Waterway aims to be a significant exporter of low carbon electricity and hydrogen, and a globally recognised example of a low carbon, smart energy system.

“Our vision will not only contribute significantly to the country’s Net Zero goals, but it will create around 3,000 Welsh jobs, boost pay and productivity, create new and exciting career opportunities and improve living standards for the people living and working in our region.”

Simon Hart MP, Secretary of State for Wales, said: “It’s fantastic to hear the ambition for the future of the Milford Haven Waterway. The Waterway is already vital to the prosperity of south west Wales and the UK energy supply and now there’s potential to transform it into a vital player in our energy future.”

Stephen Crabb, MP for Preseli Pembrokeshire, said: “It was great to welcome so many of the key players in our local energy sector to Parliament.

“This ambitious vision will bring a whole host of benefits both nationally, and locally, not least through the creation of high skilled green jobs and apprenticeship opportunities for the people of Pembrokeshire.”